https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3055167Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFeeling corgeous dog template psd cute corgi social media storyMorePremiumID : 3055167View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 28.15 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 28.15 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 28.15 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 28.15 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Love Ya Like A Sister by Kimberly GesweinDownload Love Ya Like A Sister fontFeeling corgeous dog template psd cute corgi social media storyMore