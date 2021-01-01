https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3056254Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEditable certificate template vector in luxury botanical designMorePremiumID : 3056254View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorA4 Landscape EPS 29.7 x 21 cm | 300 ppi | 62.47 MBLandscape Card EPS 7 x 5 in | 300 ppi | 62.47 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Great Vibes by TypeSETitDownload Great Vibes fontEditable certificate template vector in luxury botanical designMore