https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3056255Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextLuxury ornamental certificate template vector in black and goldMorePremiumID : 3056255View personal and business license VectorA4 Landscape 29.7 x 21 cm | 300 ppi | 9.04 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontSacramento by AstigmaticDownload Sacramento fontLuxury ornamental certificate template vector in black and goldMore