https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3056897Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextProfessional award certificate template psd in abstract designMorePremiumID : 3056897View personal and business license PSDA4 Landscape PSD 3579 x 2552 px | 300 dpi | 71.14 MBLandscape Card PSD 3579 x 2552 px | 300 dpi | 71.14 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontProfessional award certificate template psd in abstract designMore