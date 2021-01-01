https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3056917Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCute colorful certificate template psd in galaxy design for kidsMorePremiumID : 3056917View personal and business license PSDA4 Landscape PSD 3579 x 2552 px | 300 dpi | 75.27 MBLandscape Card PSD 3579 x 2552 px | 300 dpi | 75.27 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Fredoka One by Milena BrandaoDownload Fredoka One fontCute colorful certificate template psd in galaxy design for kidsMore