https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3057017Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEditable blog banner template psd bauhaus inspired flat designMorePremiumID : 3057017View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 1120 x 630 px | 300 dpi | 4.17 MBBlog Banner PSD 1120 x 630 px | 300 dpi | 4.17 MBPresentation PSD 1120 x 630 px | 300 dpi | 4.17 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bitter by Huerta TipográficaDownload Bitter fontEditable blog banner template psd bauhaus inspired flat designMore