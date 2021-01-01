https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3057079Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEditable poster template psd bauhaus inspired flat design creative studio textMorePremiumID : 3057079View personal and business license PSDPortrait Card PSD 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi | 139.07 MBA3 PSD 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi | 139.07 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bitter by Huerta TipográficaDownload Bitter fontEditable poster template psd bauhaus inspired flat design creative studio textMore