https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3057159Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEditable poster template vector bauhaus inspired flat designMorePremiumID : 3057159View personal and business license VectorPortrait Card EPS 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 3.16 MBA2 EPS 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppi | 3.16 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bitter by Huerta TipográficaDownload Bitter fontEditable poster template vector bauhaus inspired flat designMore