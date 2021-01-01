https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3057891Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEditable summer vibes templates psd for social media storyMorePremiumID : 3057891View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 145.1 MBInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bitter by Huerta TipográficaDownload Bitter fontEditable summer vibes templates psd for social media storyMore