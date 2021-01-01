https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3058139Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFashion template psd stylish business cardMorePremiumID : 3058139View personal and business license PSDLandscape Business Card PSD 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 14.19 MBInstagram Post PSD 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 14.19 MBSocial Media PSD 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 14.19 MBFacebook Post PSD 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 14.19 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontFira Sans by Carrois ApostropheDownload Fira Sans fontDownload AllFashion template psd stylish business cardMore