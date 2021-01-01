https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3058325Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMinimal vector template female fashion blogMorePremiumID : 3058325View personal and business license VectorBlog Banner 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 6.25 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontFira Sans by Carrois ApostropheDownload Fira Sans fontDownload AllMinimal vector template female fashion blogMore