https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3058577Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBusiness card template vector in vintage pastel fashion theme, remix from artworks by George BarbierMorePremiumID : 3058577View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorLandscape Business Card EPS 3.5 x 2 in | 300 ppi | 3.26 MBInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.26 MBSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.26 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.26 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontFira Sans by Carrois ApostropheDownload Fira Sans fontDownload AllBusiness card template vector in vintage pastel fashion theme, remix from artworks by George BarbierMore