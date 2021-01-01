https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3058604Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextStylish templates psd for vintage style business cards, remix from artworks by George BarbierMorePremiumID : 3058604View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1122 x 672 px | 300 dpi | 23.45 MBSmall 1122 x 672 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontFira Sans by Carrois ApostropheDownload Fira Sans fontDownload AllStylish templates psd for vintage style business cards, remix from artworks by George BarbierMore