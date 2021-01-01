https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3058682Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMinimal vintage poster template vector in pastel, remix from artworks by George BarbierMorePremiumID : 3058682View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorPortrait Card EPS 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 24.29 MBA2 EPS 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppi | 24.29 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontFira Sans by Carrois ApostropheDownload Fira Sans fontDownload AllMinimal vintage poster template vector in pastel, remix from artworks by George BarbierMore