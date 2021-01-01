https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3058698Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextVintage fashion template psd poster in stylish magazine style, remix from artworks by George BarbierMorePremiumID : 3058698View personal and business license PSDPortrait Card PSD 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi | 213.36 MBA3 PSD 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi | 213.36 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontFira Sans by Carrois ApostropheDownload Fira Sans fontDownload AllVintage fashion template psd poster in stylish magazine style, remix from artworks by George BarbierMore