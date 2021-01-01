https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3059394Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEditable certificate template vector in feminine botanical designMorePremiumID : 3059394View personal and business license VectorA4 Landscape EPS 29.7 x 21 cm | 300 ppi | 17 MBLandscape Card EPS 7 x 5 in | 300 ppi | 17 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Vollkorn by Friedrich AlthausenDownload Vollkorn fontTangerine by Toshi OmagariDownload Tangerine fontRubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontEditable certificate template vector in feminine botanical designMore