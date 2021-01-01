https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3059420Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextProfessional award certificate template psd in green abstract designMorePremiumID : 3059420View personal and business license PSDA4 Landscape PSD 3579 x 2551 px | 300 dpi | 72.59 MBLandscape Card PSD 3579 x 2551 px | 300 dpi | 72.59 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontRubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontPinyon Script by Nicole FallyDownload Pinyon Script fontProfessional award certificate template psd in green abstract designMore