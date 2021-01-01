https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3059929Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextClassic floral psd design element Japanese Gentian, vintage Japanese art remix from the David Murray collectionMorePremiumID : 3059929View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2667 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 117.69 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2667 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Classic floral psd design element Japanese Gentian, vintage Japanese art remix from the David Murray collectionMore