https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3060275Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRed on white blossom flower png, vintage Japanese art remix from the David Murray collectionMorePremiumID : 3060275View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 857 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1072 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2143 x 3000 pxCompatible with :Red on white blossom flower png, vintage Japanese art remix from the David Murray collectionMore