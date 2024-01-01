https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3060277Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSakura – March (ca. 1870–1880) painting in high resolution. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3060277View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2201 x 2751 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2201 x 2751 px | 300 dpi | 34.68 MBFree DownloadSakura – March (ca. 1870–1880) painting in high resolution. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More