https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3060286Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextUtsugo Gusa (ca. 1870–1880) painting in high resolution. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3060286View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1999 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2073 x 2901 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 1999 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2073 x 2901 px | 300 dpi | 34.45 MBFree DownloadUtsugo Gusa (ca. 1870–1880) painting in high resolution. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More