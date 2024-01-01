rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3060287
Mirau &ndash; March (ca. 1870&ndash;1880) painting in high resolution. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Mirau – March (ca. 1870–1880) painting in high resolution. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3060287

View CC0 License

Mirau – March (ca. 1870–1880) painting in high resolution. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More