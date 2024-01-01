https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3060551Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLoggerhead Shrike (2017) by Chris Crowe. Original from Smithsonian's National Zoo. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3060551View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 795 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1800 x 1192 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 795 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 1800 x 1192 px | 300 dpi | 12.32 MBFree DownloadLoggerhead Shrike (2017) by Chris Crowe. Original from Smithsonian's National Zoo. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More