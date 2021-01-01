https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3060661Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFlower vector classic style pink lemonade Carnation, vintage Japanese art remix from the David Murray collectionMorePremiumID : 3060661View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 6.84 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2667 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Flower vector classic style pink lemonade Carnation, vintage Japanese art remix from the David Murray collectionMore