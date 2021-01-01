https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3060733Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPaper bags mockup psd for shopping and branding on a wooden tableMorePremiumID : 3060733View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 3178 x 3178 px | 300 dpi | 145.46 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3178 x 3178 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Paper bags mockup psd for shopping and branding on a wooden tableMore