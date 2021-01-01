https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3060752Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextLuxury business card template vector in minimal designMorePremiumID : 3060752View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorLandscape Business Card EPS 3.5 x 2 in | 300 ppi | 24.36 MBInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 24.36 MBSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 24.36 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 24.36 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontLuxury business card template vector in minimal designMore