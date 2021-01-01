https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3060761Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEditable business card template psd in modern designMorePremiumID : 3060761View personal and business license PSDLandscape Business Card 1121 x 671 px | 300 dpi | 6.89 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontRubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontEditable business card template psd in modern designMore