https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3060901Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFishing Cat (2006) by Jessie Cohen. Original from Smithsonian's National Zoo. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3060901View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1945 x 2917 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1945 x 2917 px | 300 dpi | 32.51 MBFree DownloadFishing Cat (2006) by Jessie Cohen. Original from Smithsonian's National Zoo. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More