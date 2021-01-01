https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3061134Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextLuxury resume editable template psd in black and goldMorePremiumID : 3061134View personal and business license PSDA4 Portrait PSD 2553 x 3580 px | 300 dpi | 103.19 MBPortrait Card PSD 2553 x 3580 px | 300 dpi | 103.19 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontCormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontLuxury resume editable template psd in black and goldMore