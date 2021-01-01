https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3061143Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFloral resume editable template vector in greenMorePremiumID : 3061143View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorA4 Portrait EPS 21 x 29.7 cm | 48.9 MBPortrait Card EPS 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 48.9 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllFloral resume editable template vector in greenMore