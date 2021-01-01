https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3061147Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPastel aesthetic resume template vector in orangeMorePremiumID : 3061147View personal and business license VectorA4 Portrait EPS 21 x 29.7 cm | 24.52 MBPortrait Card EPS 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 24.52 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontCormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontPastel aesthetic resume template vector in orangeMore