https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3061150Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPhoto attachable resume template vector in abstract designMorePremiumID : 3061150View personal and business license VectorA4 Portrait EPS 21 x 29.7 cm | 26.64 MBPortrait Card EPS 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 26.64 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontPhoto attachable resume template vector in abstract designMore