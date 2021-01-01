https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3061218Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEditable business card template vector in feminine botanical designMorePremiumID : 3061218View personal and business license VectorLandscape Business Card EPS 3.5 x 2 in | 300 ppi | 1.58 MBInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 1.58 MBSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 1.58 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 1.58 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontEB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontSacramento by AstigmaticDownload Sacramento fontEditable business card template vector in feminine botanical designMore