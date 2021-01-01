https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3061223Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextClassy business card template vector with vintage ornamentsMorePremiumID : 3061223View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorLandscape Business Card EPS 3.5 x 2 in | 300 ppi | 6.93 MBInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 6.93 MBSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 6.93 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 6.93 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontEB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontTitillium Web by Multiple DesignersDownload Titillium Web fontClassy business card template vector with vintage ornamentsMore