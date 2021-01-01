https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3061237Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextClassy business card template psd with vintage ornamentsMorePremiumID : 3061237View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDLandscape Business Card PSD 5001 x 5001 px | 300 dpi | 8.25 MBInstagram Post PSD 5001 x 5001 px | 300 dpi | 8.25 MBSocial Media PSD 5001 x 5001 px | 300 dpi | 8.25 MBFacebook Post PSD 5001 x 5001 px | 300 dpi | 8.25 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontEB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontTitillium Web by Multiple DesignersDownload Titillium Web fontClassy business card template psd with vintage ornamentsMore