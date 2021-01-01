https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3061256Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPhoto attachable resume template vector in luxury styleMorePremiumID : 3061256View personal and business license VectorA4 Portrait EPS 21 x 29.7 cm | 34.88 MBPortrait Card EPS 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 34.88 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontRubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontPhoto attachable resume template vector in luxury styleMore