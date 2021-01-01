https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3061276Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPhoto attachable resume template psd in abstract styleMorePremiumID : 3061276View personal and business license PSDA4 Portrait PSD 2551 x 3579 px | 300 dpi | 80.66 MBPortrait Card PSD 2551 x 3579 px | 300 dpi | 80.66 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontMontserrat by Julieta UlanovskyDownload Montserrat fontDownload AllPhoto attachable resume template psd in abstract styleMore