https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3061313Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextColorful summer flyer template vector tropical backgroundMorePremiumID : 3061313View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 34.65 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 775 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2260 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3228 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bitter by Huerta TipográficaDownload Bitter fontColorful summer flyer template vector tropical backgroundMore