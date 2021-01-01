https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3061435Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextTropical sale banner template psd in blue toneMorePremiumID : 3061435View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDFacebook Cover PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 13.31 MBBlog Banner PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 13.31 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontTropical sale banner template psd in blue toneMore