https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3061647Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEld's Deer (2010) by Mehgan Murphy. Original from Smithsonian's National Zoo. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3061647View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3568 x 2379 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3568 x 2379 px | 300 dpi | 48.61 MBFree DownloadEld's Deer (2010) by Mehgan Murphy. Original from Smithsonian's National Zoo. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More