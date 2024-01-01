https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3061652Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCalifornia Sea Lion (2009) by Mehgan Murphy. Original from Smithsonian's National Zoo. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3061652View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1200 x 1800 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1200 x 1800 px | 300 dpi | 12.42 MBFree DownloadCalifornia Sea Lion (2009) by Mehgan Murphy. Original from Smithsonian's National Zoo. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More