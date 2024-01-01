rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3062562
Anatomical study of a man's muscles in silhouette (1906&ndash;1945) print in high resolution by Reijer Stolk. Original from…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Anatomical study of a man's muscles in silhouette (1906–1945) print in high resolution by Reijer Stolk. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3062562

View CC0 License

Anatomical study of a man's muscles in silhouette (1906–1945) print in high resolution by Reijer Stolk. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More