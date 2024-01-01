rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3062570
Anatomical study of a man's leg and arm muscles (1906&ndash;1945) print in high resolution by Reijer Stolk. Original from…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Anatomical study of a man's leg and arm muscles (1906–1945) print in high resolution by Reijer Stolk. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3062570

View CC0 License

Anatomical study of a man's leg and arm muscles (1906–1945) print in high resolution by Reijer Stolk. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More