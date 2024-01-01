rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3063741
Ceremonial dance horse (ca. 1942) print in high resolution by Reijer Stolk. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Ceremonial dance horse (ca. 1942) print in high resolution by Reijer Stolk. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3063741

View CC0 License

Ceremonial dance horse (ca. 1942) print in high resolution by Reijer Stolk. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More