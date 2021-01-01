https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3063847Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMotivational quote banner template psd on ripped paper backgroundMorePremiumID : 3063847View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi | 6.09 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontMotivational quote banner template psd on ripped paper backgroundMore