https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3063915Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMoon at Sekiguchi (1936) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3063915View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 516 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1454 x 3380 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1454 x 3380 px | 300 dpi | 28.16 MBFree DownloadMoon at Sekiguchi (1936) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More