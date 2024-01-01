rawpixel
Mikuhō (Fuji) during 20th century print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum…
Mikuhō (Fuji) during 20th century print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
3063951

