https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3063953Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Red Gate of Hongo in Snow (1926) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3063953View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 796 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2914 x 1934 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 796 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2914 x 1934 px | 300 dpi | 32.29 MBFree DownloadThe Red Gate of Hongo in Snow (1926) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More