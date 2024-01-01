rawpixel
Lingering Snow on Mt. Shirane, Nikkō print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi (1871–1945). Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Lingering Snow on Mt. Shirane, Nikkō print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi (1871–1945). Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3063958

View CC0 License

