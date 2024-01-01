rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3064800
The Big Gate at Yotsuya (ca.1924&ndash;1927) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Big Gate at Yotsuya (ca.1924–1927) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3064800

View CC0 License

The Big Gate at Yotsuya (ca.1924–1927) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More